HPD: Woman robbed at gunpoint outside NE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division asked for the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred on Tuesday, July 27 at around 12:15 a.m. outside a convenience store located in the 5000 block of Yale Street.

Shortly after the victim parked her vehicle in the parking lot, an unknown male opened her passenger door, pointed a gun at her, and grabbed her purse. The man then ran to the other side of the vehicle, opened the driver’s door, and forced the woman out of her car and onto the ground while pointing the gun at her head.

The man then ran to the passenger side of a black four-door Honda Civic and fled the scene.

The victim told KPRC 2 her young daughters, a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old, were in the car with her when the robbery occurred, adding that the man attempted to steal the car but ran off after hearing the children screaming.

The woman said her daughters were traumatized by the incident and no longer wanted to leave the house.

Police describe the man as a Black male with a thin build. During the robbery, he wore a black hoodie and red pants.

The incident remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment.