CVS begins offering third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the immunocompromised

CVS began offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to eligible immunocompromised patients Saturday.

Those considered immunocompromised can now schedule vaccination appointments at CVS.com. Anyone who schedules an appointment will be required to attest to their eligibility for a third vaccine dose during the scheduling process and at the appointment.

RELATED: US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?

U.S. regulators earlier this week said transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can now get an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect themselves as the highly transmissible delta variant of the the virus continues to surge.

Ad

“The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease. After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. in a statement Thursday. “Today’s action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19.”

Those eligible for a third vaccine include people with organ transplants and others diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise. This high-risk group is estimated to be no more than 3% of U.S. adults, the Associated Press reported.

Ad

For this group, a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines can now be administered at least 28 days after a person receives their initial two-dose regimen of a given vaccine.

Review the official guidance from the FDA here.