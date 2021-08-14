11-month-old girl with COVID-19 airlifted from Houston to Temple hospital recovering at home, family says

HOUSTON – The family of little Ava is grateful she’s finally back home.

The 11-month old girl was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and was initially taken to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in Houston.

“I was just like how did this happen. Where could she have gotten it from?” said her mother, Estefani Lopez.

The family said due to her worsening condition she needed pediatric care that wasn’t offered at LBJ. Her mother said she was worried.

RELATED: ‘Internal disaster’: Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital blames surge in COVID cases, shortage of nurses for longer ER wait times

Ad

“I was already too scared that she had a seizure and they told me she has COVID. Then, I’m just like: ‘What is going on with my baby? What is going on with the world right now?” explained Lopez.

With no major pediatric hospitals in the Houston area with beds available, doctors transferred Ava by life-flight over 150 miles away to a hospital in Temple.

“I was just in shock that there was like no beds, like not even one bed for her. I was like in so much disbelief,” Lopez said.

Her family said little Ava has since done a complete turnaround and was only at the hospital for a day. She was well enough to come back home and continues to recover.

RELATED: Nurse shortage meets COVID-19 surge at Houston hospital

“Now she’s back to her normal self. She still has a little cough and some boogers that are running but she’s still so happy and stuff and that’s a great part,” Lopez said.

Ad

Her mother’s message to other parents about children catching covid - take every precaution you can to help keep them safe.

“You just really have to be careful about who you bring your child around and where are you take your baby,” she said.