University of Texas to require students to get tested for COVID-19 before classes begin

AUSTIN – The University of Texas announced that it will require all its students to get tested for COVID-19 for the fall semester to help protect its community.

UT stated that all students must receive a viral test, either an antigen test or a nucleic acid amplification test, in their community within three days prior to their arrival in Austin for their move-in. Test results are asked to be uploaded to the university’s health services student portal at MyUHS.

If a student receives a positive test, UT said they should isolate themselves at home and contact the Behavior Concerns and COVID-19 Advice Line to report the positive result.