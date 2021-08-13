Partly Cloudy icon
University of Texas to require students to get tested for COVID-19 before classes begin

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

The statue of George Washington outside the University of Texas at Austin Main Building on July 16, 2020.
AUSTIN – The University of Texas announced that it will require all its students to get tested for COVID-19 for the fall semester to help protect its community.

UT stated that all students must receive a viral test, either an antigen test or a nucleic acid amplification test, in their community within three days prior to their arrival in Austin for their move-in. Test results are asked to be uploaded to the university’s health services student portal at MyUHS.

If a student receives a positive test, UT said they should isolate themselves at home and contact the Behavior Concerns and COVID-19 Advice Line to report the positive result.

