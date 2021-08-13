NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner’s Orbital Flight Test-2

NASA and Boeing will provide an update Friday on the status of the Orbital Flight Test-2 mission.

The discussion about the second uncrewed flight of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station, as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, will begin at 12 p.m.

The following people will participate in the discussion:

Kathryn Lueders, NASA associate administrator for human exploration and operations

Joel Montalbano, manager or NASA’s International Space Station Program

Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program

John Vollmer, vice president and program manager of Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program

