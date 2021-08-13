NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner’s Orbital Flight Test-2

NASA and Boeing will provide an update Friday on the status of the Orbital Flight Test-2 mission.
The discussion about the second uncrewed flight of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station, as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, will begin at 12 p.m.
The following people will participate in the discussion:
- Kathryn Lueders, NASA associate administrator for human exploration and operations
- Joel Montalbano, manager or NASA’s International Space Station Program
- Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program
- John Vollmer, vice president and program manager of Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program
