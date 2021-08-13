HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Man wanted, charged in connected to 3-year-old’s death on New Year’s Eve

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old on New Year’s Eve.

David Ajanel Ixcayau, 20, has now been charged with murder.

On Dec. 31, 2020, Houston police responded to reports of an unresponsive child at an apartment complex located at 6401 Ranchester Drive.

When police arrived, they found 3-year-old Wilson Cosigua inside the apartment. The child was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said further investigation led to the identification of Ixcayau.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.