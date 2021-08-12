Chase suspect killed after shootout with deputies in Chambers County; officers suffer minor injuries, HCSO says

A suspect accused of firing a shot at a deputy constable in northeast Harris County Thursday is on the run, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HOUSTON – A chase suspect was killed during a shootout with deputies Thursday in Chambers County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harris County Pct. 3 constable deputies were first called to a scene in the 8500 block of Nemard Lane around 11 a.m. about a welfare check, possibly a CPS referral about a teen girl in northeast Harris County, according to the sheriff.

Officials said as deputies tried to remove the 16-year-old girl from the home, a man inside the home began shooting at the deputy constables. Officials said the man barricaded himself inside with home with the teen and one deputy constable got trapped inside.

Officials said the deputy constable and the teen were safely removed from the home.

The sheriff said no officers were injured in the shooting, but did state that a constable’s Taser was struck by a bullet.

Gonzalez said the suspect then fled and carjacked a driver near the scene. He said a chase began and the suspect opened fire at the officers during the pursuit. Gonzalez said the chase ended in Chambers County on the feeder road near I-10 after the suspect crashed but continued to shoot. During the shootout, the suspect sustained a gunshot wound where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff said.

Life Flight was called to for a deputy who suffered minor injuries in the crash, Gonzalez said. Law enforcement officers also suffered minor injuries in the incident, officials said.

Officials said the 16-year-old was taken a hospital and is “OK.”

The suspect’s description has not been released.

There is an active pursuit of the suspect. Suspect fled towards Chamber County, just crashed out, and still firing at shots at law enforcement. #HouNews https://t.co/TSSCIoMVpw — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 12, 2021