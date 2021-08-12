‘Good health care is tied to education’: Galena Park ISD opens health clinics in schools

HOUSTON – Galena Park ISD opened healthy clinics inside several schools that are aimed at promoting health care in the area.

“It is a full-fledged pediatric clinic, in addition to also offering behavioral health services for our students who need counseling and therapy, as well,” said Dr. Michelle Epps with Galena Park ISD.

The district’s students and their siblings can visit a Legacy Health Clinic on three campuses. They include North Shore Senior High School, Green Valley Elementary School and the district is opening one at Galena Park Middle School this year.

“Let’s just say your child gets sick during the school day and has to be sent to the nurses office,” said Epps.

If the nurse believes the child needs to see a doctor, they can call the parent and get consent.

“(The nurse) literally walks them to the clinic and receive whatever services the child is in need of,” said Epps.

Legacy has a nurse practitioner and two behavioral health therapists available for students every school day.

“It’s like a pediatric clinic right on campus,” said Dr. Teandra Gordon with Legacy Community Health. “Whether it’s well-child exams, vaccines, immunizations, sports physicals, asthma management, weight management.”

Galena Park ISD wants to make sure students are healthy while making it convenient for parents.

“I think that the most obvious reason for that is that good health care is tied to education. Students learn better when they’re well,” said Epps.

Epps said the district picked locations where they can serve the greatest number of students.

The district hopes the partnership can grow in the coming years.