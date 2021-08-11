Partly Cloudy icon
People send well-wishes after fall put legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez on ventilator in ICU

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Vicente Fernández performs onstage during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LARAS)
Iconic singer Vicente Fernandez, known colloquially as the king of Mexican music, is in the ICU after he fell at his home in Guadalajara, Mexico.

According to a post written in Spanish on Fernandez’s Instagram, the fall caused “severe spinal cord trauma” and his condition is “grave but stable.”

Fernandez underwent surgery for the injury and was put on a ventilator in the ICU, where he remains in critical patient care, according to the post. Any updates will come from his medical team and will be shared on social media.

People have been sharing their well-wishes for the singer and reactions to the news on social channels.

The singer picked up jobs as a janitor, waiter or dishwasher and worked until his first break in 1966. He grew his career, and following his 1991 performance in Houston, Fernandez was compared to Frank Sinatra for the first time and his standing as a musical legend has only grown since.

The musical great has suffered multiple other traumas in his life including the kidnapping of one of his sons and liver cancer.

Listen to some of his greatest hits below:

