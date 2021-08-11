People send well-wishes after fall put legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez on ventilator in ICU

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Vicente Fernández performs onstage during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LARAS)

Iconic singer Vicente Fernandez, known colloquially as the king of Mexican music, is in the ICU after he fell at his home in Guadalajara, Mexico.

According to a post written in Spanish on Fernandez’s Instagram, the fall caused “severe spinal cord trauma” and his condition is “grave but stable.”

Fernandez underwent surgery for the injury and was put on a ventilator in the ICU, where he remains in critical patient care, according to the post. Any updates will come from his medical team and will be shared on social media.

People have been sharing their well-wishes for the singer and reactions to the news on social channels.

Vicente Fernandez needs to be okay, Mexicans will never recover 🥺 — 𝗰𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗮 (@ccgrime) August 11, 2021

From the bottom of my heart I respectfully send LOVE prayers healing vibes to the legend Vicente Fernández currently in the hospital in Guadalajara🙏🏼❤️‍🩹🙌🏼💕🎤 pic.twitter.com/T1wnNyOiYe — lori garcia (@lorinkotb) August 11, 2021

Please don’t die Chente, not this year, not now 💔 #VicenteFernandez pic.twitter.com/2gnsBcpSzj — Joey Rodriguez (@joeyrdz81) August 10, 2021

just called my 90 yr old abuelita to tell her about vicente fernandez and she already did a rosario for him



when i say there is no other like Chente to us... — Letty (@Letty) August 10, 2021

No I’m not okay Vicente Fernandez is in the ICU pic.twitter.com/tv61R3yo7S — samjamin (@Svmm_o) August 10, 2021

I will literally lose it…… get Vicente Fernandez THE BEST HELP AND CARE POSSIBLE DAMMIT!!! pic.twitter.com/ur5nEVOBEs — fully vaccinated Dest 🧚🏽✨ (@desultory___) August 11, 2021

Don't you dare take away Vicente Fernandez from us.... pic.twitter.com/kXiNiHyCvD — Anna ❁ (@cherryplushies) August 11, 2021

The singer picked up jobs as a janitor, waiter or dishwasher and worked until his first break in 1966. He grew his career, and following his 1991 performance in Houston, Fernandez was compared to Frank Sinatra for the first time and his standing as a musical legend has only grown since.

The musical great has suffered multiple other traumas in his life including the kidnapping of one of his sons and liver cancer.

