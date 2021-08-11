Here is how you can track the city’s use of American Rescue Plan Act funding

HOUSTON – The City of Houston has launched a new website designed to allow people to track the use of funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

ARPA was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11 with the purpose of helping people in need who have been greatly affected by the pandemic.

Houston is expected to receive over $600 million in Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (LFRF) over the course of two years, and the first half of the funds were received in May, according to a news release.

“The city will use the majority of ARPA funds to help protect the salaries of our first responders, including police, firefighters, EMS, health, and solid waste workers who continued to work every day of the pandemic and are critical to our struggle with COVID-19,” read the release.

In an effort to display transparency, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the launch of a website that will track the spending.

“Having a website to track the funding is a matter of transparency and maintaining trust with the public,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “We want Houstonians to know exactly how the ARPA funds are being spent to support government services and our essential employees.”

The website will also detail the ARPA funding for airports and rental relief programs.

People who want to keep track of how the money is being spent or want to learn more can visit www.houstontx.gov/arpa.