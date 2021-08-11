FDA set to authorize 3rd vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

Virginia’s vaccine leader announces that kids ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by September

The Food and Drug Administration is poised to amend the emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and the Moderna Covid-19 vaccines Thursday to allow people with compromised immune systems to get a third dose, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

The move would come after a panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met in July and urged action on extra doses for immunocompromised adults.

Doctors say it is increasingly clear that many such patients are still vulnerable to Covid following vaccination because they may not mount an effective immune response to the shots.

