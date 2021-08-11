Partly Cloudy icon
FDA set to authorize 3rd vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

The move would be the first authorization of an additional dose in the U.S.

Tags: Vaccine, COVID-19, Immunocompromised People, COVID Vaccine
The Food and Drug Administration is poised to amend the emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and the Moderna Covid-19 vaccines Thursday to allow people with compromised immune systems to get a third dose, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

The move would come after a panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met in July and urged action on extra doses for immunocompromised adults.

Doctors say it is increasingly clear that many such patients are still vulnerable to Covid following vaccination because they may not mount an effective immune response to the shots.

