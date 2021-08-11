Do you recognize this vehicle? Police believe it belongs to a man wanted for murder

Police are asking for help finding a driver wanted in connection with a shooting that left another man dead.

HOUSTON – Police are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left another man dead.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 30, in the 7900 block of Matson Drive, police said.

According to authorities, the victim was backing into his driveway when a man driving a red, four-door Chevrolet sedan drove up to the home.

The driver got out of the vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle before driving away, police said. Authorities said the victim died as a result of his gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim’s family is asking for help finding the person responsible for the shooting.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.