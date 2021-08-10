Mother, 2-year-old daughter inside car shot outside of teen nightclub in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A woman and her 2-year-old daughter were injured during a shooting outside of a teen nightclub in southeast Houston, according to Houston police.

Police said 34-year-old Shaquita Renfro and her 2-year-old daughter Clover showed up at Pearland hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said Shaquita had been shot in the leg and Clover was shot in the buttocks. Shaquita told police that she was running errands when she received a phone call from her teenage son asking her to come and pick him up from the teen club immediately. According to police, when Shaquita arrived at the teen club, her son came running to the vehicle and jumped inside.

Shaquita said another man was chasing her son and started shooting towards her vehicle when her son jumped inside.

According to a social media post by Shaquita, her daughter Clover suffered a broken hip and a bullet split from her buttocks. She said Clover has had several surgeries to make sure she’s able to walk and use the restroom correctly in the future.

Ad

Houston police are investigating the shooting.