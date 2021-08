Sky2 over train derailment in Crosby

CROSBY – Officials are responding to a train derailment in Crosby Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, six cars derailed around 2:30 p.m. near Jackson Bayou Road and Kernohan Street.

Officials said no one was injured during the derailment and crews are working to clean up after the incident.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department has been notified about the incident.

