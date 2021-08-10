Investigation underway after gas leak reported in Cypress area

CYPRESS, Texas – Fire officials and CenterPoint responded to a gas leak Tuesday afternoon in the Cypress area, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire marshals responded to the scene around noon near Sheffield Park at Schiel Road about a gas leak coming from a 2-inch service line.

Officials said CenterPoint is also on the scene.

Rosehill Fire Department said it sent units along with Harris County Hazmat units and Precinct 4 constables, Fire Chief Lee Sulecki tweeted. Sulecki said the leak is in the area of three subdivisions and near an elementary school. He said one residence has been evacuated and Schiel Road is currently closed.