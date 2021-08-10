Ask 2: Are there any recommended online homeschooling programs that parents can consider using instead of sending their children to in-school learning?

What you need to know if you are interested in homeschooling your children

Question: Are there any recommended online homeschooling programs that parents can consider using instead of sending their children to in-school learning?

Answer: The Texas Education Agency (TEA) supports the Texas Virtual School Network Online Schools (TXVSN OLS) program, which offers full-time virtual instruction to students in grades 3 - 12 across the state of Texas.

According to the TEA, “courses comprising the TXVSN OLS program are reviewed to ensure they meet the state curriculum standards, known as the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS), and national standards for quality online courses,” its website states.

Texas Virtual School Network Online Schools is made up of seven free online public schools.

A list of TXVSN online campuses can be viewed by clicking here.

