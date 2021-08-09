Suspect fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with deputies outside of Walmart in Spring, authorities say

Suspect fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with deputies at Walmart in northwest Harris County, authorities say

HOUSTON – Chaos erupted outside of a Walmart in Spring after a gunman exchanged fire with Precinct 4 deputy constables Sunday, authorities said. Deputies said that gunman died in the shooting.

The shooting happened at a Walmart in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road, according to deputies.

Our Homicide and CSU investigators are responding to a retail store in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Rd. in Spring in reference to a shooting involving @Pct4constable deputies.



A male was pronounced deceased on the scene. No constable deputies were injured. PIO is also en route pic.twitter.com/j6AilfY5dY — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 9, 2021

Investigators said when deputy constables arrived at the scene, they were initially responding to a shoplifting call. Authorities said they spotted two suspects in a dark-colored SUV.

“One of the suspects exited the vehicle and began firing at the deputies with a handgun. The deputies returned fire, striking that suspect and killing that suspect,” Sgt. Jason Brown with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the suspect has not been identified.

Brown said the second suspect, who was behind the wheel of the SUV, fled the scene. That person was not shot and did not fire at officers, he said.

Deputies did, however, say the vehicle matching the getaway car’s description returned to the scene.

According to KPRC 2′s Brandon Walker, deputies were seen questioning two people, but they were released and left the scene in that vehicle before the crime scene tape was dropped.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.