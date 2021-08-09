PHOTOS: Can you believe this is H-E-B? Transformed beauty section with a runway debuts in-store

Beauty by H-E-B located at Highway 281 and Evans Road

H-E-B is offering shoppers a new experience when it comes to picking up cosmetics and personal care items in store.

What once seemed like a casual supermarket run is now elevated with a completely transformed beauty section.

“Beauty by H-E-B” was debuted at a San Antonio store location in November 2019.

The updated section boasts a modern and glamourous design similar to that of beauty store giants Sephora and Ulta.

“Beauty by H-E-B provides that oasis within the store where the customer can pamper themselves,” said Tracy Bliss, H-E-B director of Beauty. “We’ve created a destination within the store where a talented team of beauty advisors will help customers pick out the perfect items that lend themselves to the creation of new beauty rituals.”

According to KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT, each of their beauty advisors “received more than a hundred hours of expert training for the position, can provide personalized services such as establishing skincare routines and personal care rituals as well as identify products for more precise color matching,” H-E-B said in a press release.

At “Beauty by H-E-B,” customers are welcomed in an interactive space with digital screens that provide informational videos, bright tester stations with mirrors and a voice-activated screen where customers can take photos to share on social media, the release states.

Take a look inside:

Beauty by H-E-B located at Highway 281 and Evans Road (H-E-B)

Beauty by H-E-B located at Highway 281 and Evans Rd. (H-E-B)