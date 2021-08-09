Memorial Hermann reverts back to ‘No Visitor Policy’ due to increase in COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON – As cases continue to increase at an alarming rate in the Houston area, Memorial Hermann is restating its no visitor policy at all facilities across the system starting on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

“Memorial Hermann believes this difficult decision is necessary to protect the health and safety of our employees, physician partners, patients and the community as our environment continues to quickly evolve. At this time, volunteers will be allowed to continue serving if they so choose, ensuring all the necessary safety precautions are being taken,” the news release read, in part.

Memorial Hermann said there will be very limited exceptions to the no visitor policy, and all visitors will be required to clear a health screening before entering the facility and wear a Memorial Hermann-provided mask.

Limited inpatient exceptions

For all acute care hospitals, Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, TIRR Memorial Hermann, Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy and Memorial Hermann Prevention & Recovery Center:

Ad

One adult visitor (18 and over) per laboring, antepartum and postpartum patient per day. This same visitor may stay overnight.

One parent/guardian visitor per pediatric patient per day. This same visitor may stay overnight.

One adult visitor for patients with life-threatening injuries. This same visitor may stay overnight.

One visitor for patients receiving emergent care. (Age restrictions do not apply to visitors under 18 who present in the Emergency Center with a patient. Minors who accompany Emergency Center patients must remain with the patient.)

One adult visitor for patients at the time of discharge following a surgery or procedure.

Family members for patients in hospice or supportive medicine.

Patients with a disability or other medical condition who need assistance communicating with staff will be evaluated for potential visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Limited outpatient exceptions

For the following outpatient facilities, including Outpatient Imaging Departments, Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation clinics, Convenient Care Centers, MHMG locations, MNA Clinics and the Davis Clinic, TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Rehabilitation Centers and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy Outpatient Rehabilitation Center: