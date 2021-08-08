Partly Cloudy icon
Teen shot during attempted robbery, Houston police say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: crime, local news
HOUSTON, Texas – A teenager was shot during an attempted robbery overnight, Houston police said.

At around midnight, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a location in the 1300 block of Wilcrest Drive in reference to a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they located a 16-year-old male suffering a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The teen told deputies he was in an apartment complex parking area when several males approached him, attempted to rob him. During the robbery, the teen was shot.

Robbery investigators with the Houston Police Department were called to the scene.

While an HPD Lieutenant was in his patrol vehicle on scene, the vehicle’s rear window was struck by something and shattered. Police believe the damage was caused either by a pellet gun or slingshot. The lieutenant was not injured in the incident. Though patrol officers searched the area assisted by an HPD chopper, they were unable to locate a suspect.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

