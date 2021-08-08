Teen shot during attempted robbery, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas – A teenager was shot during an attempted robbery overnight, Houston police said.

At around midnight, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a location in the 1300 block of Wilcrest Drive in reference to a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they located a 16-year-old male suffering a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The teen told deputies he was in an apartment complex parking area when several males approached him, attempted to rob him. During the robbery, the teen was shot.

Robbery investigators with the Houston Police Department were called to the scene.

While an HPD Lieutenant was in his patrol vehicle on scene, the vehicle’s rear window was struck by something and shattered. Police believe the damage was caused either by a pellet gun or slingshot. The lieutenant was not injured in the incident. Though patrol officers searched the area assisted by an HPD chopper, they were unable to locate a suspect.