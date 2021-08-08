Houston hosts Super Saturday Vaccination Days to get more residents, students vaccinated

HOUSTON – Houston is working to get more families vaccinated before school starts.

The city of Houston, Harris County Public Health and the Health Department are teaming up with several school districts in the area to host Super Saturday Vaccination Days.

Ten school districts are taking part in the initiative, offering free vaccines on different Saturdays throughout the month of August.

Mayor Turner hopes the efforts will lead to fewer people getting sick and make more parents and students feel comfortable returning to class.

Dogan Elementary School is one of several locations taking part in the initiative.

“Just to make sure children are going to school and they will be safe and also for the faculty members, they will be safe and feel comfortable as well,” said Dwantrina Russell, the CEO and Founder of Gustavia Pearls Women’s Outreach.

The vaccines are free and no appointment is needed. Several people like Dennis Cooper rolled up their sleeves.

Ad

“This stuff is real. I don’t want to get anyone affected, and I don’t want anyone to get me affected. It’s time we get it over and be apart of solution instead of always being apart of the problem,” Cooper said.

The increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations prompted several people and high school students to get the shot

“Seeing that I have family members, senior citizens with underlying health conditions I just want to make sure that I keep my family safe as well as others that are around me,” said Latricia St. Jewels.

“We wanted to get the vaccine because we are going to school and there is more kids there. We are around a lot of people so we have to be safe,” said Jasmine, a student at Heights High School.

At Dogan Elementary School, families received information on dental and health services. Students also had the opportunity to get a free backpack full of school supplies.

“I’m really excited to see my friends. It’s been a long time and I’m ready to learn again,” Anthony said.

Ad

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the goal is to keep yourself and others safe as we combat the deadly virus.

“Just go ahead and get the shot and make sure you are covered,” Kedarion Peterson said.

Here is a list of campuses participating in the effort:

Saturday, August 7

AAMA Sanchez Charter School , 6001 Gulf Fwy., 77023 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Alief Center for Talent Development , 14411 Westheimer Rd., 77082 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bush Elementary , 9730 Stroud Dr., 77036 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

Crosby High School , 333 Red Summit Dr,, 77532 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Deady Middle School , 2500 Broadway St., 77012 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dogan Elementary , 4202 Liberty Rd., 77026 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kashmere High School , 6900 Wileyvale Rd., 77028 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Merrell Center , 6301 S. Stadium Ln., 77494 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

M.O. Campbell Education Building , 1865 Aldine Bender, 77032 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

North Shore Senior High School, 353 Castlegory Dr., 77049 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Saturday, August 14

Audrey Lawson Middle School , 14000 Stancliff St., 77045 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Genoa Elementary , 12900 Almeda Genoa Rd., 77034 TBD

Hollibrook Elementary , 3602 Hollister Rd., 77080 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Huffman Elementary , 24403 E Lake Houston Pkwy., 77336 TBD

Meadow Wood Elementary , 14230 Memorial Dr., 77079 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pine Shadows Elementary , 9900 Neuens Rd., 77080 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

ProVision Academy , 4590 Wilmington, 77051 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Spring Branch Elementary , 1700 Campbell Rd., 77080 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Stevenson Middle School , 9595 Winkler Dr., 77017 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., 77051 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Energized For Excellence Academy , 6201 Bissonet St., 77081 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Yates High School , 3650 Alabama St., 77004 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Washington High School , 4204 Yale St., 77018 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Worthing High School , 9215 Scott St., 77051 10 a.m.-1p.m.

Bruce Elementary School , 510 Jensen Dr., 77020 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church , 500 Clay St., 77002 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hollibrook Elementary , 3602 Hollister Rd., 77080 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pine Shadows Elementary , 9900 Neuens Rd., 77080 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Spring Branch Elementary , 1700 Campbell Rd., 77080 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Meadow Wood Elementary, 14230 Memorial Dr., 77079 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, August 28