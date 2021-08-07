Innocent bystander shot twice outside NW Houston Kroger, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man deputies described as an innocent bystander was shot twice outside a Kroger location in northwest Houston.

Late Friday night, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Kroger location in the 9100 block of West Sam Houston Parkway North.

When deputies arrived they learned an adult male was shot twice.

The man was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, deputies said.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence situation. Investigators said they believe the victim was an innocent bystander.

The man was shot near the front entrance of the store while it was still open, investigators said.

At last check, authorities had not detained anyone in connection with the shooting.

The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 221-6000.