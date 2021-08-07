Father charged with evading arrest with his wife, children in the vehicle on FM 1960

Father charged with evading arrest with his wife and children in the vehicle on FM 1960.

A father took deputies on a chase Thursday night with his wife and two children in the vehicle on FM 1960, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Deputies said they attempted to pull over the driver on the 7200 block of FM 1960. But he refused to stop.

Investigators said during the pursuit the suspect swerved toward a sergeant in an attempt to hit him as he attempted to spike the vehicle. However, the sergeant moved to avoid being struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

Father charged with evading arrest with his wife and children in the vehicle on FM 1960. (KPRC)

Later, deputies stopped the suspect’s vehicle on the 15900 block of the Eastex Freeway.

Official arrested and identified the driver as Charles Batla. He was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and aggravated assault against a public servant.

Officials said his bond was set at $35,000.