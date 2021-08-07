FBCSO: 3 men arrested after victim robbed of his landscaping equipment while using it

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Three men were arrested after a man was robbed of his landscaping equipment while using it, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, July 2, 2021, at approximately 1 p.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 4700 block of Teal Bend in Fresno in reference to reports an aggravated robbery had just occurred.

The reportee told deputies that they witnessed two suspects threaten a man before stealing his lawn care equipment. The robbery victim was using the equipment and working along the roadway when he was accosted by the suspects, who threatened the man with a knife. The suspects loaded the stolen equipment into their vehicle and fled the scene.

Deputies later located the suspects and detained them.

The men were identified as brothers Ramiro Benitez, 27, and Raul Benitez, 21, of Fresno. Raul Benitez was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, and criminal mischief and remains in the Fort Bend County Jail in lieu of paying a $31,400 combined bond. Ramiro Benitez was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. As of Friday, his bonds had noy been set, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

During the scene investigation, deputies learned the car used by the two robbery suspects was stolen and contained additional power tools thought to be stolen from other area residents.

Before the men were arrested, deputies observed them meet with an apparent associate. Deputies tracked down the man, detained him and later arrested him.

Investigators identified him as Charles Edward Miles, 43, of Houston. Miles was charged with possession of a controlled substance and remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail with bond set at $1,000, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains under the investigation of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. If deputies identify any more victims, the men may face additional charges.

“Thanks to vigilant citizens of Fort Bend County and the quick response of our Deputies in the area, the Sheriff’s Office will be returning property to all those victimized by these subjects,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan in a release.