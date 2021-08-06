WATCH: Olympic Zone - Friday, August 6 Edition

The stories behind the sports and the athletes are part of what makes the Olympics such a special competition around the world. That’s why KPRC 2 is proud to bring you the Olympic Zone presented by Living Designs Furniture. The popular magazine show, is a summary and showcase of up-to-the-minute Olympics content that sets the stage for the most important action every night of the Games. It can be seen Monday through Saturday during the Olympics on KPRC 2 at 6:30 p.m.

If you missed it on television, you can check out every Olympic Zone segment from Friday, August 6 plus a bonus story below.

Why Japanese Keirin cycling is known as ‘war on wheels’

Japanese Keirin cycling is a high-stakes battle on the track that’s known as “war on wheels.” Naoko Funayama explains the history of the event and why its Japanese fans are so passionate.

Take an illustrated look into Tuliamuk’s journey to Tokyo

Aliphine Chepkerker Tuliamuk creates an illustrated book to share her story with her young daughter, detailing life in her Kenyan village, getting American citizenship, and qualifying for the marathon race in Tokyo.

The big business of fake food in Japan

If the food in Tokyo looks almost too good to eat, it might be! Sam Brock looks at the 90-million-dollar business of fake food in Japan.

Relive Team USA’s most thrilling moments of Tokyo Olympics

From the medal-winning victories to the history-making performances, relive Team USA’s most thrilling moments of the Tokyo Olympics.

BONUS VIDEO: Gus Kenworthy learns what makes 3x3 basketball unique

Gus Kenworthy talks with Kara Lawson, the head coach of the U.S. women’s 3x3 basketball team that won gold in Tokyo, about the unique challenges of the sport. Then, the two play a game of PIG.