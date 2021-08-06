Procession honors La Marque firefighter who died of COVID-19

A La Marque firefighter, Jesse “Turbo” Turrubiate, has died Thursday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, according to La Marque’s mayor and interim fire chief.

LA MARQUE, Texas – A La Marque firefighter has died Thursday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, according to La Marque’s mayor and interim fire chief.

Jesse “Turbo” Turrubiate joined the fire department in February 2019. He graduated from the College of the Mainland Fire Department, according to a release. He was a father of three and a US Marine Corps veteran.

Turrubiate was hospitalized on July 9 with COVID-19. He was transferred to ICU shortly after where he was placed on a ventilator.

”Please pray for his family,” La Marque Mayor Keith Bell posted to his social media page announcing Turrubiate’s death. “Please pray for the men and women of the La Marque Fire Department. May God bless and keep us all in His loving arms and perfect peace.”

On Friday, the La marque Fire Department and Texas City Fire Department held a procession as the body of Turrubiate was taken to Carnes Funeral Home in southeast Houston.

Ad

According to a release, a fundraiser that was being planned before his death will be held on Sept. 12 at Abundant Life Church in La Marque.

Officials said they could not confirm whether or not Turrubiate had been vaccinated for COVID-19. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.