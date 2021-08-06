How mRNA technology could be used for other viruses and cancer

HOUSTON – In early 2020, the coronavirus was spreading across the globe and nobody knew how to stop it.

Within nine months, vaccines using mRNA technology were touted as the weapon to fight COVID-19.

It was a solution so effective, it stunned medical leaders and scientists.

“It is a great day for science, a great day for humanity,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, when studies showed their vaccine was 95% effective.

But it’s a controversial weapon.

“What works for one pathogen may not work for another,” said Dr. Maria Elena Botazzi, associate dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital for Vaccine Development.

Botazzi said RNA technology for vaccines is at least a decade old. Before COVID, it was more commonly researched for cancer therapies, including at MD Anderson.

MD Anderson is currently studying mRNA vaccines to determine if they can be programmed to prevent colon cancer from recurring and be individualized for each patient’s cancer mutation.

