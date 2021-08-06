Gov. Abbott appoints CEO of Buc-ee’s to ERCOT Board Selection Committee

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott appoints Arch “Beaver” Aplin, president and CEO of Buc-ee’s, to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Board Selection Committee for a term.

Aplin, of Lake Jackson, has served on the Parks and Wildlife Commission since November 2018 and is the current chair, according to a release.

He is also a member of the Houston Methodist Hospital President’s Leadership Council, a lifetime member of the Coastal Conservation Association and The 100 Club, and a board member of The Association of Former Students of Texas A&M, the release stated.

Aplin received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University.