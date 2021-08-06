Four-time Olympian Kara Winger to bear flag for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee today announced that four-time Olympian Kara Winger will bear the flag for Team USA during the closing ceremony at the Olympic Games this Sunday.
Winger was chosen by a vote of fellow Team USA athletes, according to a release from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
She is the fourth track and field athlete to lead the U.S. Olympic Team in the closing ceremony and the first since Bryshon Nellum carried the flag in 2012.
“It’s an incredible honor to be selected by my fellow Team USA athletes to be our flag bearer,” Winger said in a statement. “There’s no better way to conclude my career as an Olympic athlete than to lead the U.S. team into the Closing Ceremony. On behalf of Team USA, we want to thank the Tokyo Organizing Committee, the people of Tokyo and the country of Japan for hosting these Olympic Games and bringing the world back together again through sport.”
Winger is one of two captains for the U.S. track and field team in Tokyo. During the Olympic games she placed 17th in the javelin competition, marking her second-best performance competing in an Olympic Games.
Closing ceremony Team USA flag bearers through the years (summer only)
1952: Bob Kurland, Basketball
1956: Pete Rademacher, Boxing
1960: Mike Troy, Swimming
1964: Don Schollander, Swimming
1968: Al Oerter, Track and Field
1972: Mike Burton, Swimming
1976: Willie Davenport, Track and Field
1984: Jeff Blatnick Wrestling
1988: Terry Schroeder, Water Polo
1992: Peter Westbrook, Fencing
1996: Michael Matz, Equestrian
2000: Rulon Gardner, Wrestling
2004: Mia Hamm, Soccer
2008: Khatuna Lorig, Archery
2012: Bryshon Nellum, Track and Field
2016: Simone Biles, Gymnastics
2020: Kara Winger, Track and Field