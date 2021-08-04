Woman killed, man injured in head-on crash in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said a woman is dead after a car veered onto oncoming traffic and slammed into a truck in southeast Houston Tuesday.

It happened in the 9400 block of Winkler Drive around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said the driver of a silver sedan veered into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck. The driver of the sedan and a female passenger in the vehicle were transported to Memorial Hermann, where police said the woman died.

Officers said there were three people in the pickup truck-- a man, a woman and their infant daughter. Investigators said the driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and the 6-month-old wasn’t injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officers believe the driver of the sedan may have been intoxicated and said they found alcohol bottles inside of the car.