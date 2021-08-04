Family of pregnant woman stabbed to death sues Harris County; Suspect was out on bond when crime occurred

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family members have filed a lawsuit against Harris County, Texas, in the death of Caitlynne Infinger Guajardo, who police said was murdered by her husband Alex Gaujardo while he was out on multiple personal recognizance bonds.

The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the lawsuit.

On July 31, 2019, Alex Guajardo was arrested for assault and family violence for assaulting his wife and torturing and murdering their family cat.

In a release, Crump said the district attorney’s office wanted bond set, but a Harris County judge released Guajardo on personal recognizance instead, despite him being a repeat, violent offender.

On August 3, 2019, Guajardo stabbed his pregnant wife twenty times, killing her and her unborn child, police said.

Guajardo told police he killed his wife over marital issues, and said he stabbed her in the stomach because he didn’t want another man to raise his child.

