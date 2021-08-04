Cloudy icon
KPRC 2 team in Tokyo details experience after 6.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Japan

Tags: Olympics, Tokyo, weather, earthquake, Japan
TOKYO, Japan – As our KPRC 2 team covers the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, anchors Keith Garvin and Christine Noel detailed their experience of the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that rattled part of Japan Tuesday evening.

Here’s what the team said about Tuesday’s earthquake:

We had an earthquake in Tokyo! 6.0 KPRC2 / Click2Houston #KPRC2 #earthquake #TeamTexas2Tokyo #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020

Posted by KPRC2 Keith Garvin on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley reports on earthquake in Japan:

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.