KPRC 2 team in Tokyo details experience after 6.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Japan

TOKYO, Japan – As our KPRC 2 team covers the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, anchors Keith Garvin and Christine Noel detailed their experience of the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that rattled part of Japan Tuesday evening.

Here’s what the team said about Tuesday’s earthquake:

We had an earthquake in Tokyo! 6.0 KPRC2 / Click2Houston #KPRC2 #earthquake #TeamTexas2Tokyo #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 Posted by KPRC2 Keith Garvin on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley reports on earthquake in Japan: