Local News

Here is where teachers can get a free oil change and car wash

Amy Davis, Consumer Expert

Free oil changes and car washes for teachers at Mazda locations
Houston – From now until Sept. 30, eight Houston-area Mazda dealerships are offering free oil changes and car washes to educators, even if you don’t drive a Mazda. Mazda launched its Essential Car Care program for educators nationally this week as a way to thank them for their service.

These are the participating Houston-area dealerships:

  • Jeff Haas Mazda
  • Russell & Smith Mazda
  • Team Gillman Mazda
  • Joe Myers Mazda
  • Gullo Mazda of Conroe
  • Parkway Family Mazda
  • Greenway Mazda
  • Demontrond Mazda

To get the free oil change, click here to schedule it.

