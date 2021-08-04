Here is where teachers can get a free oil change and car wash

Free oil changes and car washes for teachers at Mazda locations

Houston – From now until Sept. 30, eight Houston-area Mazda dealerships are offering free oil changes and car washes to educators, even if you don’t drive a Mazda. Mazda launched its Essential Car Care program for educators nationally this week as a way to thank them for their service.

These are the participating Houston-area dealerships:

Jeff Haas Mazda

Russell & Smith Mazda

Team Gillman Mazda

Joe Myers Mazda

Gullo Mazda of Conroe

Parkway Family Mazda

Greenway Mazda

Demontrond Mazda

To get the free oil change, click here to schedule it.