Here is where teachers can get a free oil change and car wash

Houston – From now until Sept. 30, eight Houston-area Mazda dealerships are offering free oil changes and car washes to educators, even if you don’t drive a Mazda. Mazda launched its Essential Car Care program for educators nationally this week as a way to thank them for their service.
These are the participating Houston-area dealerships:
- Jeff Haas Mazda
- Russell & Smith Mazda
- Team Gillman Mazda
- Joe Myers Mazda
- Gullo Mazda of Conroe
- Parkway Family Mazda
- Greenway Mazda
- Demontrond Mazda
To get the free oil change, click here to schedule it.