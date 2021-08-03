Woman accused in kidnapping where 15-year-old was tied with extension cords, beaten with aluminum bat remains at large

HUMBLE, Texas – Authorities are searching for a woman who is accused of kidnapping a teen in the Humble area with the intent to terrorize and severely injure him, according to court documents.

The kidnapping happened on June 20 and involved two residences on Misty Pines Drive near Burle Oak Drive, authorities said.

Court documents said the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk and was passing by a residence on Misty Pines when he was approached by two Hispanic men. The men forced the victim to stop his bike, at which point they grabbed the teen, beat him up and dragged him into another nearby residence and into one of the bedrooms, according to court documents.

Inside the room, a woman identified as 37-year-old Zonia Hutto told the Hispanic men that the victim has been paid to shoot up her house, which had been involved in a drive-by shooting in October 2020, court records show, according to court records. The two Hispanic men tied up the teen with an extension cord and Hutto’s boyfriend -- identified as 46-year-old Angel Torres -- began punching him and beating him with an aluminum bat, according to court records.

Angel Torres, 46, was arrested in connection with the aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old boy. (Harris County Pct. 4)

Torres kicked the teen in the ribs and told one of the Hispanic men to go get his gun, court records show. The people left the room and the teen was able to break free and ran back home where he told his dad what had happened, according to court records.

Court records show the teen’s dad then drove him back to the location and had him point out the location where the kidnapping happened. His dad was able to take down the addresses and report the incident to the authorities, records show. The teen was transported to Kingwood Pediatrics to be treated for his injuries.

Authorities arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. and they found Hutto inside, officials said. Harris County Precinct 4 told KPRC 2, Hutto was not arrested at the scene because the district attorney had to accept charges and the teen had to positively identify her as the woman involved in the kidnapping.

Investigators learned Hutto lives two doors down from the house the teen was dragged into and was being evicted from the residence. According to court records, the kidnapping may have been a case of mistaken identity and was in retaliation to the drive-by shooting that Hutto and Torres blamed on a white man living in the neighborhood.

Court records showed that during the investigation, authorities tried to make contact with Torres, but instead were able to speak with his mother who told authorities he was not home. Authorities were able to find Torres and he was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.

Hutto is also charged with aggravated kidnapping and remains at large.

Anyone with information on Hutto’s whereabouts is asked to contact precinct 4 dispatch at 281-376-3472 or their local law enforcement. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.