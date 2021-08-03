Want to see Simone Biles and Suni Lee compete live in Tokyo? Here’s how to watch.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Sunisa Lee and Simone Biles of Team United States react during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The final day of Olympic gymnastics competition is upon us. If you want to watch the much-anticipated final events, you’ll need to sacrifice some sleep because it kicks off at 3:00 a.m. Houston time.

Below you’ll see the event schedule according to NBC Olympics, PLUS see who is competing in the finals of the men’s parallel bars, women’s balance beam, and men’s high bar. The women’s event is the one people are eager to watch as Simone Biles is set to compete along with All-Around gold medalist Sunisa Lee.

If you want to see the competition LIVE, set an alarm and then click the link below. ⬇

Using that link and your cable credentials, you’ll be able to watch the gymnastics events as they’re happening. If you choose to keep snoozing, you’ll see the competition play out in primetime on KPRC 2 Tuesday night.

MEN’S PARALLEL BARS FINALS - 3:00 a.m. CDT

TURKEY - Ferhat Arican

CHINA - Zou Jingyuan

USA - Samuel Mikulak

CHINA - Hao You

RUSSIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE - David Belyavskiy

UKRAINE - Petro Pakhniuk

GREAT BRITAIN - Joe Fraser

GERMANY - Lukas Dauser

WOMEN’S BALANCE BEAM FINALS - 3:53 a.m. CDT

CANADA - Elsabeth Black

CHINA - Xijing Tang

USA - Simone Biles

USA - Sunisa Lee

ROMANIA - Larisa Iordache

RUSSIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE - Vladislava Urazova

BRAZIL - Flavia Saraiva

CHINA - Chenchen Guan

MEN’S HIGH BAR FINALS - 4:42 a.m. CDT

KAZAKHSTAN - Milad Karimi

RUSSIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE - Nikita Nagornyy

USA - Brody Malone

JAPAN - Takeru Kitazono

AUSTRALIA - Tyson Bull

CROATIA - Tin Srbić

JAPAN - Daiki Hashimoto

NETHERLANDS - Bart Deurloo