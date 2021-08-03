Want to see Simone Biles and Suni Lee compete live in Tokyo? Here’s how to watch.

The final day of Olympic gymnastics competition is upon us. If you want to watch the much-anticipated final events, you’ll need to sacrifice some sleep because it kicks off at 3:00 a.m. Houston time.
Below you’ll see the event schedule according to NBC Olympics, PLUS see who is competing in the finals of the men’s parallel bars, women’s balance beam, and men’s high bar. The women’s event is the one people are eager to watch as Simone Biles is set to compete along with All-Around gold medalist Sunisa Lee.
- RELATED CONTENT: American star Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals
If you want to see the competition LIVE, set an alarm and then click the link below. ⬇
- LIVESTREAM LINK FOR GYMNASTICS: Event Finals: M Parallel Bars, W Balance Beam, M High Bar
Using that link and your cable credentials, you’ll be able to watch the gymnastics events as they’re happening. If you choose to keep snoozing, you’ll see the competition play out in primetime on KPRC 2 Tuesday night.
MEN’S PARALLEL BARS FINALS - 3:00 a.m. CDT
TURKEY - Ferhat Arican
CHINA - Zou Jingyuan
USA - Samuel Mikulak
CHINA - Hao You
RUSSIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE - David Belyavskiy
UKRAINE - Petro Pakhniuk
GREAT BRITAIN - Joe Fraser
GERMANY - Lukas Dauser
WOMEN’S BALANCE BEAM FINALS - 3:53 a.m. CDT
CANADA - Elsabeth Black
CHINA - Xijing Tang
USA - Simone Biles
USA - Sunisa Lee
ROMANIA - Larisa Iordache
RUSSIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE - Vladislava Urazova
BRAZIL - Flavia Saraiva
CHINA - Chenchen Guan
MEN’S HIGH BAR FINALS - 4:42 a.m. CDT
KAZAKHSTAN - Milad Karimi
RUSSIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE - Nikita Nagornyy
USA - Brody Malone
JAPAN - Takeru Kitazono
AUSTRALIA - Tyson Bull
CROATIA - Tin Srbić
JAPAN - Daiki Hashimoto
NETHERLANDS - Bart Deurloo