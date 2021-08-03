This is how you can watch the Starliner spacecraft test live

HOUSTON – The Boeing Starliner spacecraft – atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket – had been moved into place on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral for a test likely Tuesday.
KPRC 2 will carry a live broadcast of the launch. The broadcast starts at 11:30 a.m. The launch is slated for 12:20 p.m. Watch the video player at the top of this article as soon as video is made available.
See #Starliner roll to the pad atop the @ulalaunch #AtlasV as we prepare for launch August 3.— Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) August 2, 2021
Broadcast starts at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Launch is 1:20 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/fpT3IZYz5g