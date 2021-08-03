Cloudy icon
82º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

This is how you can watch the Starliner spacecraft test live

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Starliner
Boeing image from video of the Starliner craft
Boeing image from video of the Starliner craft (Boeing/Twitter)

HOUSTON – The Boeing Starliner spacecraft – atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket – had been moved into place on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral for a test likely Tuesday.

KPRC 2 will carry a live broadcast of the launch. The broadcast starts at 11:30 a.m. The launch is slated for 12:20 p.m. Watch the video player at the top of this article as soon as video is made available.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

email