Texas City officer injured while trying to arrest suspect with several felony warrants, officials say

Texas City – A Texas City police officer is recovering in the hospital after the department says he was attacked while responding to a crash.

According to officials, the officer was responding to a minor crash at Palmer Highway and 35th Street when he realized one of the men involved in the incident had felony warrants for marijuana, evading arrest and human smuggling.

Investigators said the suspect resisted arrest and got into a scuffle with one of the officers.

During the altercation, investigators said the officer fell on a piece of metal from the crash, which caused a serious cut to his arm.

The officer was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.