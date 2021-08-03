Harry Potter musical experience returns to the Houston Symphony

Harry Potter image by Andrew P. Alderete. The Houston Symphony announces the sixth installment of the Harry Potter film concert series with Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince in Concert.

Houston – Calling all Harry Potter fans! The Houston Symphony is bringing the Harry Potter soundtrack to area wizard fanatics.

Starting January 14 through 16, the sixth film in the Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” musical piece will be performed live by the Houston Symphony and be conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos.

Audiences will get to watch the entire film in high definition on a 40-foot screen while enjoying Nicholas Hooper’s score that made No. 29 on the Billboard 200 chart, according to a news release.

“The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world,” says Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer/conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. “It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

A news release reports fans can expect to see Harry, Ron, Hermione and their classmates fall in love in the midst of danger. Ticket purchases can be made at houstonsymphony.org

“Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to The Wizarding World,” says Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and concert producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

Click here to learn more about the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.