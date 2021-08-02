Partly Cloudy icon
91º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Video: Armed suspects beat man, threaten his wife, children during home invasion in east Houston, HPD says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: crime, local, Houston Police Department
The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of three armed suspects involved in a home invasion on July 6 in east Houston.
The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of three armed suspects involved in a home invasion on July 6 in east Houston. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspects involved in a home invasion that left one east Houston family terrorized.

The home invasion was reported on July 6 around 11:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Sultan Drive.

Houston police said when the homeowner stepped outside his home, he was quickly approached by three armed men. Police said the man was forced into his home by the suspects who repeatedly hit him in the head with a handgun. Police said the suspects also threatened the man’s wife and children while they ransacked the home.

Police said numerous valuables were stolen before the men left the home in a black vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

HPD released the following video of the suspects involved in the home invasion:

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email