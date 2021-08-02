Video: Armed suspects beat man, threaten his wife, children during home invasion in east Houston, HPD says

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of three armed suspects involved in a home invasion on July 6 in east Houston.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspects involved in a home invasion that left one east Houston family terrorized.

The home invasion was reported on July 6 around 11:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Sultan Drive.

Houston police said when the homeowner stepped outside his home, he was quickly approached by three armed men. Police said the man was forced into his home by the suspects who repeatedly hit him in the head with a handgun. Police said the suspects also threatened the man’s wife and children while they ransacked the home.

Police said numerous valuables were stolen before the men left the home in a black vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

HPD released the following video of the suspects involved in the home invasion: