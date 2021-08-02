MUG SHOT: Man accused in fatal shooting of security guard on Fourth of July arrested years later

Tyderrian Deleon Duffield, 27, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard on Fourth of July in 2015.

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Fourth of July shooting that left a security guard dead, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in July 2015 at KLAD Manufacturing in Houston on the South Loop near 610 and 288, police said.

Wesley Keene, 55, had been contracted by the company to work as a security guard while the business was closed for the holiday weekend, authorities said.

Police said a friend of Keene went to check on him after receiving an inaudible voice message, and that is when he found Keene shot to death in the parking lot.

Investigators with the HPD Homicide Cold Case Unit said they were able to reopen the investigation and collect more evidence, which led them to identify Tyderrian Deleon Duffield as the prime suspect in the case.

Police said Duffield was a “serial burglary suspect in numerous overnight commercial warehouse burglaries around the state during the time of Keene’s death.”

The 27-year-old was taken into custody Friday on unrelated charges and was later charged with capital murder in connection with Keene’s death.