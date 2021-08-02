More than 1,000 Houston area parents sign petition to bring back virtual learning this fall

HOUSTON – The first Houston area school districts to welcome students back this fall will not offer virtual learning, blaming the legislature for not providing funding during the special session.

“The district no longer had the option,” a Fort Bend ISD release said. “The state legislature did not take action.”

“All learning will be in-person due to the state legislature’s failure to pass a virtual learning bill,” said an Alief ISD spokesperson.

A Fort Bend ISD parent started a petition to bring back virtual learning. The petition quickly received hundreds of signatures, and by Monday afternoon, more than 1,500 had signed the petition.

“I was thinking, am I the only one who’s this worried? Is it just me?” said parent Zubin Balsara. “So I started a petition just to see if other parents feel the same.”

Balsara’s Elementary School children have done virtual school since March 2020. Many who signed the petition said their child was immunocompromised, or that they lived with an elderly relative.

“There are people who don’t believe in masks and vaccinations, and we need to respect that,” Babin said. “They have their choices -- I’m just saying give us the extra choice.”

Babin said he doesn’t blame the district, he knows its hands are “tied.”

“What I’m saying is, let’s start the conversation,” he added. “If we need to talk to TEA, let’s talk to TEA.”

Alief ISD will no longer enforce social distancing. Fort Bend ISD said it will. Both districts encourage mask-wearing, but an executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott prohibits any state agencies from mandating it.