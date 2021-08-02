Man charged in connection to DWI crash that left 72-year-old man dead

Michael David Arevealo, 35, was charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a crash that left one man dead.

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash that left a 72-year-old man dead in southwest Houston, police said.

The crash happened around 3:05 a.m. Sunday along the Southwest Freeway between Bissonnet Street and Gessner Road, according to authorities.

Michael David Arevealo, 35, was heading westbound in a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a light pole, police said.

The impact caused Arevealo’s truck to spin into moving traffic, police said. The victim was not able to avoid the truck and crashed into it, authorities said.

Investigators determined that Arevealo was intoxicated at the time of the crash, and he was subsequently charged with intoxication manslaughter, authorities said.

The victim has not yet been identified.