Man charged in connection to DWI crash that left 72-year-old man dead

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Michael David Arevealo, 35, was charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a crash that left one man dead.
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash that left a 72-year-old man dead in southwest Houston, police said.

The crash happened around 3:05 a.m. Sunday along the Southwest Freeway between Bissonnet Street and Gessner Road, according to authorities.

Michael David Arevealo, 35, was heading westbound in a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a light pole, police said.

The impact caused Arevealo’s truck to spin into moving traffic, police said. The victim was not able to avoid the truck and crashed into it, authorities said.

Investigators determined that Arevealo was intoxicated at the time of the crash, and he was subsequently charged with intoxication manslaughter, authorities said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

