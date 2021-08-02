Harris County to give $1,500 grants to working families on frontlines of COVID-19 pandemic during Tuesday’s event

HOUSTON – Harris County will give $1,500 recovery assistance grants to working families on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic at its Recovery Assistance event Tuesday afternoon.

Families in need will be able to apply for free assistance from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at IBEW Local 716 Hall at 1475 N. Loop W.

Selected and approved households will receive a one-time payment of $1,500 for emergency expenses, such as healthcare, rent or mortgage, utilities, food, internet, car payments, childcare and other past due expenses.