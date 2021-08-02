Harris County DA Kim Ogg tests positive for COVID-19, her office confirms

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announces new felony charges against six former Houston police narcotics officers in connection to the botched Harding Street raid on July 1, 2020.

HOUSTON – Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg confirmed Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine.

According to the Harris County District’s Attorney’s Office, Ogg is fully vaccinated and is currently experiencing mild symptoms.

In a social media post, Ogg encouraged everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing and strongly consider getting vaccinated.