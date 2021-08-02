Partly Cloudy icon
Harris County DA Kim Ogg tests positive for COVID-19, her office confirms

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg confirmed Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine.

According to the Harris County District’s Attorney’s Office, Ogg is fully vaccinated and is currently experiencing mild symptoms.

In a social media post, Ogg encouraged everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing and strongly consider getting vaccinated.

