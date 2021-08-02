Harris County DA Kim Ogg tests positive for COVID-19, her office confirms

HOUSTON – Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg confirmed Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine.
According to the Harris County District’s Attorney’s Office, Ogg is fully vaccinated and is currently experiencing mild symptoms.
In a social media post, Ogg encouraged everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing and strongly consider getting vaccinated.
District Attorney Kim Ogg tested positive this afternoon for COVID-19. She is fully vaccinated, experiencing mild...Posted by Harris County District Attorney's Office on Monday, August 2, 2021