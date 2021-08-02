Balloon release honors for mom of 6 shot, killed by husband

Family, friends and even total strangers came out to west Harris County for a balloon release in honor of 36-year-old Valerie Junius.

Valerie Junius, a mother of six children, was shot and killed Thursday by her husband Lawrence Reed, 53, who also shot and injured two of her children, according to investigators. Officials said the shooting occurred at her home in the 2700 block of Roaring Oaks Lane.

Reed was arrested and faces several charges including murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Junius’ family said the couple was not happy and claimed she was planning on leaving Reed.

“There were periods of times when my cousin was happy with this man, but there were a lot of times my cousin was not happy with this man,” said her cousin, Treshawnda Junius. “I urge you if you have family in unhappy relationships, if you have friends that are in unhappy relationships, to stand by them and to talk to them to check on them.”

Ad

The family said Valerie’s children ranged in ages from 20 to 4.

“My cousin was a very good mother to the best of her abilities. She loved her kids. Everything she did was for her kids,” said Treshawnda.

The family has set a GoFundMe for the children. If you would like to help you can visit, here.