Airbnb’s rustic ‘chicken coop’ hatches honor for ‘most hospitable’ cottage in Texas

Austin – An “egg-cellent” Airbnb listing is named the top host in Texas.

With 100 percent five-star ratings in cleanliness, check-in and communication, Chicken Coop Tiny Cottage is rated as the No. 1 most hospitable listing in Austin, Texas, according to an Airbnb release.

“The Coop was EXACTLY as advertised. Immaculately clean. Great little extras, excellent location. Jayne and Jay are fantastic hosts,” guest Linda shares in an Airbnb review.

Jay and Jayne are the “superhosts” behind the private tiny house located in central Austin. Its location makes traveling to all parts of town easy, according to its listing.

The cottage was among “the absolute best of the best” based on the listing’s level of perfection and highest exceptional reviews. Although their chicken theme makes a peaceful impression, the hosts provide WiFi and cable TV with Netflix so their guests can stay connected.

When asked to share their best practices, Jay and Jayne responded to Airbnb saying “Clean everything, when in doubt, clean it again. If it looks a little worn, replace it. Have two of everything in case you don’t have time to clean it in between.”

“Little Paradise,” located in Nevada, and “The Farmhouse Retreat” in Iowa are among other listings that were selected as the most hospitable in the U.S. Check out the entire list at the bottom of this page.