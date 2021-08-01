HCSO: Woman fatally shoots boyfriend during apparent domestic assault incident

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – A woman fatally shot her boyfriend Sunday during an apparent domestic assault incident, deputies said.

At approximately 6:25 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Bammelwood Dr. in reference to reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a Black 27-year-old male with at least one gunshot wound dead inside an apartment.

They also found the man’s girlfriend at the scene. She told deputies he assaulted her. During the assault, the woman produced a handgun. The pair began fighting over the gun and the woman fatally shot the man in the upper torso, Sgt. D Wolfford said during a media briefing on the incident.

Investigators added that there is a history of domestic violence between the couple.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.