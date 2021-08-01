Nationwide eviction moratorium ends. One family faces possible displacement

HOUSTON – The ban on evictions put in place to help families during the pandemic is set to end Saturday night.

Donna Davis lives in the Webster area and thanks to the eviction moratorium have been able to remain in her apartment. She admits she has struggled to pay her rent until recently when she got a new job.

She said she worries about what will happen now that the eviction moratorium will no longer be extended.

“Fear, uncertainty not just for me but my for my neighbors,” said Davis.

Jay Malone, a political director at the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, said the end of the moratorium couldn’t have come at a worse time because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

“We have over 700 eviction cases that are scheduled to be heard next week and thousands more that have been delayed. So essentially what we’re looking at is a massive crisis that’s just about to hit,” said Malone.

Malone said he expects eviction cases to go up significantly but said there is help out there.

“The Harris County-Houston program is administered by Baker Ripley and Catholic Charities so you can apply and apply up to 11 months of back rent and two months of future rent. The Texas program works very similar except you can apply for more back rent,” he said.

If you would like to apply for rental assistance you can visit the Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The City of Houston and Harris County are working together to provide $159 million in rent and utility assistance to families who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be distributed by two agencies with established experience in helping people in need: Baker Ripley and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Or, you can try the Texas Rent Relief.