Deputies searching for driver who fatally struck pedestrian on N Freeway service road

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Investigators are searching for the driver they said fatally struck a pedestrian then fled the scene.

At approximately 9:47 p.m. deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a location in the14800 block of the North Freeway service road at the intersection of Airtex Drive in reference to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found a woman dead in the middle of the street.

After a preliminary investigation, deputies determined the woman was either standing, crossing, or walking across the street when she was struck by an unknown gray or silver vehicle.

Investigators said the woman failed to yield right of way to the vehicles on the roadway.

The vehicle failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene. Deputies said the vehicle may be damaged either in the front or on the right side.

This case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Anyone with information on the fatal auto-pedestrian crash is asked to call HCSO’s hit-and-run division at (713) 274-7400.