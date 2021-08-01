2 women killed, 4 others injured in fiery head-on crash, Montgomery County deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Two women were killed and four others were injured in a fiery, head-on crash early Sunday.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a location on the North Freeway near the Rayford/Sawdust exit in Spring in reference to reports of a major crash.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a 25-year-old woman dead inside a Honda and five others inside a Dodge pickup truck that had caught fire.

Deputies and other responders used fire extinguishers to douse the blaze. As they worked to get the victims out of the vehicle, the fire reignited. Shortly after, firefighters with the Montgomery County Fire Department arrived on scene.

Crews resumed attempts to get the group out of the vehicle. A 22-year-old passenger was trapped inside and though crews worked for close to 20-minutes to free her, she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures failed. Four others were transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators said both of the women pronounced dead at the scene were from the Conroe area.

A preliminary investigation determined the crash occurred when the woman in the Honda drove the wrong-way down the freeway and crashed head-on into the Dodge pickup truck.

Investigators are still working to determine where the woman got onto the freeway. Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call the Texas Department of Transportation.